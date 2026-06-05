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Austin Wells
New York Yankees

Austin Wells

New York Yankees • #28 C

Austin Wells And Yankees Square Off Against Red Sox On June 5

Austin Wells and the New York Yankees will face the Boston Red Sox at Yankee Stadium, on Friday, June 5 at 7:05 p.m. ET. Wells has +420 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Wells is hitting for a .169 BA, .283 OBP and .261 SLG with a 26.5% strikeout rate and a 13.9% walk rate. His OPS is .544 and he has scored 15 runs. In 166 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in seven runs. In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0 for 3) against the Guardians.

Sonny Gray makes the start for the Red Sox, his 11th of the season. He is 6-1 with a 3.06 ERA and 41 strikeouts in 50 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Austin Wells

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