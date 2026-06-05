Austin Wells And Yankees Square Off Against Red Sox On June 5

Wells is hitting for a .169 BA, .283 OBP and .261 SLG with a 26.5% strikeout rate and a 13.9% walk rate. His OPS is .544 and he has scored 15 runs. In 166 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in seven runs. In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0 for 3) against the Guardians.

Sonny Gray makes the start for the Red Sox, his 11th of the season. He is 6-1 with a 3.06 ERA and 41 strikeouts in 50 2/3 innings pitched.

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