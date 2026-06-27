Austin Wells And Yankees Play Red Sox On June 27
Austin Wells and his New York Yankees will square off against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park, on Saturday, June 27 at 1:10 p.m. ET. Wells has +680 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday morning.
What It Means
Wells is hitting for a .164 BA, .268 OBP and .252 SLG with a 27.3% strikeout rate and a 12.6% walk rate. His OPS is .519 and he has scored 16 runs. In 183 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in nine runs. He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0 for 1 with an RBI) against the Red Sox.
Jake Bennett (1-3) takes the mound for the Red Sox in his sixth start of the season. He's put together a 3.71 ERA in 26 2/3 innings pitched, with 22 strikeouts.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.