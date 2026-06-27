Austin Wells And Yankees Play Red Sox On June 27

Wells is hitting for a .164 BA, .268 OBP and .252 SLG with a 27.3% strikeout rate and a 12.6% walk rate. His OPS is .519 and he has scored 16 runs. In 183 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in nine runs. He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0 for 1 with an RBI) against the Red Sox.

Jake Bennett (1-3) takes the mound for the Red Sox in his sixth start of the season. He's put together a 3.71 ERA in 26 2/3 innings pitched, with 22 strikeouts.

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