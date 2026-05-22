Austin Wells And Yankees Face Rays On May 22

Wells is hitting for a .165 BA, .287 OBP and .252 SLG with a 26.5% strikeout rate and a 14.7% walk rate. His OPS is .539 and he has scored 11 runs. In 136 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in five runs. In his last game he had a hitless showing (0 for 3) against the Blue Jays.

Nick Martinez (4-1) takes the mound for the Rays in his 10th start of the season. He has a 1.51 ERA in 53 2/3 innings pitched, with 35 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.