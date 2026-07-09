Austin Wells And Yankees Face Rays On July 9

Wells is hitting for a .148 BA, .243 OBP and .225 SLG with a 28% strikeout rate and an 11.1% walk rate. His OPS is .468 and he has scored 16 runs. In 207 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 10 runs. He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0 for 3) against the Rays.

The Rays will send Drew Rasmussen (7-4) out for his 18th start of the season. He is 7-4 with a 2.78 ERA and 96 strikeouts through 97 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.