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Austin Wells
New York Yankees

Austin Wells

New York Yankees • #28 C

Austin Wells And Yankees Face Rays On July 9

Austin Wells and his New York Yankees will take on the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field, on Thursday, July 9 at 1:10 p.m. ET. Wells has +600 odds to hit a home run as of Thursday morning.

What It Means

Wells is hitting for a .148 BA, .243 OBP and .225 SLG with a 28% strikeout rate and an 11.1% walk rate. His OPS is .468 and he has scored 16 runs. In 207 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 10 runs. He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0 for 3) against the Rays.

The Rays will send Drew Rasmussen (7-4) out for his 18th start of the season. He is 7-4 with a 2.78 ERA and 96 strikeouts through 97 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Austin Wells

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