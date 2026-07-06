Austin Wells And Yankees Play Rays On July 6

Wells is hitting for a .153 BA, .250 OBP and .233 SLG with a 27.9% strikeout rate and an 11.4% walk rate. His OPS is .483 and he has scored 16 runs. In 201 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 10 runs. In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Twins.

Griffin Jax (4-5) gets the starting nod for the Rays in his 13th start of the season. He has a 3.45 ERA in 60 2/3 innings pitched, with 58 strikeouts.

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