Austin Wells And Yankees Play Rangers On May 6

Wells is hitting for a .190 BA, .337 OBP and .310 SLG with a 19.2% strikeout rate and an 18.3% walk rate. His OPS is .646 and he has scored 10 runs. In 104 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in five runs. In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0 for 3) against the Rangers.

Nathan Eovaldi (3-4 with a 4.76 ERA and 39 strikeouts in 39 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Rangers, his eighth of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.