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Austin Wells
New York Yankees

Austin Wells

New York Yankees • #28 C

Austin Wells And Yankees Face Pirates On July 21

Austin Wells and his New York Yankees will face the Pittsburgh Pirates at Yankee Stadium, on Tuesday, July 21 at 7:05 p.m. ET. Wells has +430 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Wells is hitting for a .158 BA, .253 OBP and .257 SLG with a 27% strikeout rate and an 11.3% walk rate. His OPS is .511 and he has scored 19 runs. In 230 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 13 runs. He strung together two hits (going 2 for 4) in his most recent game against the Pirates.

Bubba Chandler (3-8) gets the starting nod for the Pirates in his 19th start of the season. He's put together a 4.77 ERA in 94 1/3 innings pitched, with 85 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Austin Wells

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