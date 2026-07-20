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Austin Wells
New York Yankees

Austin Wells

New York Yankees • #28 C

Austin Wells And Yankees Play Pirates On July 20

Austin Wells and the New York Yankees will take on the Pittsburgh Pirates at Yankee Stadium, on Monday, July 20 at 7:05 p.m. ET. Wells has +440 odds to hit a home run as of Monday evening.

What It Means

Wells is hitting for a .152 BA, .249 OBP and .253 SLG with a 27.4% strikeout rate and an 11.5% walk rate. His OPS is .501 and he has scored 19 runs. In 226 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 13 runs. He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0 for 2) against the Dodgers.

Braxton Ashcraft (9-3 with a 3.49 ERA and 128 strikeouts in 113 1/3 innings pitched) looks for his 10th win when he makes the start for the Pirates, his 20th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Austin Wells

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