Austin Wells And Yankees Take On Phillies On July 25

Wells is hitting for a .163 BA, .263 OBP and .261 SLG with a 26.6% strikeout rate and an 11.6% walk rate. His OPS is .524 and he has scored 20 runs. In 233 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 13 runs. In his most recent appearance, he reached base in all three of his plate appearances (1 for 1) against the Pirates.

Tim Mayza (2-3 with a 4.00 ERA and 44 strikeouts in 45 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Phillies, his fourth of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.