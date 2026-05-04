Austin Wells And Yankees Play Orioles On May 4

Wells is hitting for a .203 BA, .333 OBP and .329 SLG with an 18.8% strikeout rate and a 16.7% walk rate. His OPS is .662 and he has scored eight runs. In 96 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in five runs. He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-5) against the Orioles.

Shane Baz gets the start for the Orioles, his seventh of the season. He is 1-2 with a 4.50 ERA and 29 strikeouts in 34 2/3 innings pitched.

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