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Austin Wells
New York Yankees

Austin Wells

New York Yankees • #28 C

Austin Wells And Yankees Play Orioles On May 4

Austin Wells and his New York Yankees will take on the Baltimore Orioles at Yankee Stadium, on Monday, May 4 at 7:05 p.m. ET. Wells has +490 odds to hit a home run as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Wells is hitting for a .203 BA, .333 OBP and .329 SLG with an 18.8% strikeout rate and a 16.7% walk rate. His OPS is .662 and he has scored eight runs. In 96 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in five runs. He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-5) against the Orioles.

Shane Baz gets the start for the Orioles, his seventh of the season. He is 1-2 with a 4.50 ERA and 29 strikeouts in 34 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Austin Wells

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