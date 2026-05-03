Austin Wells And Yankees Face Orioles On May 3
Austin Wells and the New York Yankees will square off against the Baltimore Orioles at Yankee Stadium, on Sunday, May 3 at 1:35 p.m. ET. Wells has +540 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.
What It Means
Wells is hitting for a .203 BA, .341 OBP and .338 SLG with a 17.6% strikeout rate and a 17.6% walk rate. His OPS is .678 and he has scored seven runs. In 91 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in five runs. He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Orioles.
Trey Gibson will make his first start of the season for the Orioles.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.