Austin Wells And Yankees Face Orioles On May 3

Wells is hitting for a .203 BA, .341 OBP and .338 SLG with a 17.6% strikeout rate and a 17.6% walk rate. His OPS is .678 and he has scored seven runs. In 91 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in five runs. He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Orioles.

Trey Gibson will make his first start of the season for the Orioles.

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