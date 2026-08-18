Austin Wells And Yankees Square Off Against Orioles On Aug. 18
Austin Wells and the New York Yankees will face the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, on Tuesday, Aug. 18 at 6:35 p.m. ET. Wells has +450 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.
What It Means
Wells is hitting for a .179 BA, .275 OBP and .301 SLG with a 26% strikeout rate and an 11% walk rate. His OPS is .576 and he has scored 25 runs. In 281 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 17 runs. He had a hitless showing in his last game (0 for 2) against the Blue Jays.
Shane Baz makes the start for the Orioles, his 25th of the season. He is 4-12 with a 4.00 ERA and 122 strikeouts in 139 1/3 innings pitched.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.