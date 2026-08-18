Austin Wells And Yankees Square Off Against Orioles On Aug. 18

Wells is hitting for a .179 BA, .275 OBP and .301 SLG with a 26% strikeout rate and an 11% walk rate. His OPS is .576 and he has scored 25 runs. In 281 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 17 runs. He had a hitless showing in his last game (0 for 2) against the Blue Jays.

Shane Baz makes the start for the Orioles, his 25th of the season. He is 4-12 with a 4.00 ERA and 122 strikeouts in 139 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.