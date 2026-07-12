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Austin Wells
New York Yankees

Austin Wells

New York Yankees • #28 C

Austin Wells And Yankees Take On Nationals On July 12

Austin Wells and his New York Yankees will take on the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, on Sunday, July 12 at 1:35 p.m. ET. Wells has +560 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Wells is hitting for a .151 BA, .244 OBP and .255 SLG with a 28% strikeout rate and an 11% walk rate. His OPS is .499 and he has scored 19 runs. In 218 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 12 runs. In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0 for 2) against the Nationals.

Cade Cavalli (5-4 with a 3.88 ERA and 105 strikeouts in 92 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Nationals, his 20th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Austin Wells

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