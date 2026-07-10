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Austin Wells
New York Yankees

Austin Wells

New York Yankees • #28 C

Austin Wells And Yankees Take On Nationals On July 10

Austin Wells and his New York Yankees will take on the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, on Friday, July 10 at 6:45 p.m. ET. Wells has +450 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Wells is hitting for a .151 BA, .246 OBP and .242 SLG with a 27.8% strikeout rate and an 11.3% walk rate. His OPS is .488 and he has scored 18 runs. In 212 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 11 runs. In his last game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Rays.

The Nationals will look to Carson Palmquist (0-1) in his third start this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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