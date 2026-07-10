Austin Wells And Yankees Take On Nationals On July 10

Wells is hitting for a .151 BA, .246 OBP and .242 SLG with a 27.8% strikeout rate and an 11.3% walk rate. His OPS is .488 and he has scored 18 runs. In 212 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 11 runs. In his last game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Rays.

The Nationals will look to Carson Palmquist (0-1) in his third start this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.