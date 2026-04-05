Austin Wells And Yankees Play Marlins On April 5

Wells is hitting for a .200 BA, .304 OBP and .200 SLG with a 30.4% strikeout rate and a 13% walk rate. His OPS is .504 and he has scored two runs. In 23 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in no runs. He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-2) against the Marlins.

Chris Paddack (0-1) pitches for the Marlins to make his second start this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.