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Austin Wells
New York Yankees

Austin Wells

New York Yankees • #28 C

Austin Wells And Yankees Play Marlins On April 5

Austin Wells and the New York Yankees will face the Miami Marlins at Yankee Stadium, on Sunday, April 5 at 1:35 p.m. ET. Wells has +420 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday afternoon.

What It Means

Wells is hitting for a .200 BA, .304 OBP and .200 SLG with a 30.4% strikeout rate and a 13% walk rate. His OPS is .504 and he has scored two runs. In 23 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in no runs. He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-2) against the Marlins.

Chris Paddack (0-1) pitches for the Marlins to make his second start this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Austin Wells

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