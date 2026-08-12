Austin Wells And Yankees Face Mariners On Aug. 12

Wells is hitting for a .177 BA, .274 OBP and .300 SLG with a 26.2% strikeout rate and an 11.1% walk rate. His OPS is .574 and he has scored 24 runs. In 271 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 17 runs. He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Mariners.

Bryce Miller (4-6 with a 3.08 ERA and 79 strikeouts in 79 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Mariners, his 14th of the season.

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