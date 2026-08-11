Austin Wells And Yankees Take On Mariners On Aug. 11

Wells is hitting for a .175 BA, .273 OBP and .299 SLG with a 26.5% strikeout rate and an 11.2% walk rate. His OPS is .573 and he has scored 24 runs. In 268 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 17 runs. In his last appearance, he went 1 for 3 against the Braves.

Bryan Woo (8-8 with a 4.31 ERA and 127 strikeouts in 127 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Mariners, his 23rd of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.