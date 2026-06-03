Austin Wells And Yankees Take On Guardians On June 3

Wells is hitting for a .173 BA, .288 OBP and .266 SLG with a 25.8% strikeout rate and a 14.1% walk rate. His OPS is .555 and he has scored 15 runs. In 163 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in seven runs. In his last game he had a hitless showing (0 for 4) against the Guardians.

Gavin Williams (8-3 with a 3.07 ERA and 88 strikeouts in 76 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Guardians, his 13th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.