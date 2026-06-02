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Austin Wells
New York Yankees

Austin Wells

New York Yankees • #28 C

Austin Wells And Yankees Take On Guardians On June 2

Austin Wells and his New York Yankees will face the Cleveland Guardians at Yankee Stadium, on Tuesday, June 2 at 7:05 p.m. ET. Wells has +540 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Wells is hitting for a .178 BA, .296 OBP and .274 SLG with a 25.8% strikeout rate and a 14.5% walk rate. His OPS is .570 and he has scored 15 runs. In 159 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in seven runs. In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0 for 2) against the Athletics.

Joey Cantillo (4-2) gets the starting nod for the Guardians in his 13th start of the season. He's put together a 3.57 ERA in 58 2/3 innings pitched, with 52 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Austin Wells

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