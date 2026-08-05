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Austin Wells
New York Yankees

Austin Wells

New York Yankees • #28 C

Austin Wells And Yankees Take On Cardinals On Aug. 5

Austin Wells and the New York Yankees will face the St. Louis Cardinals at Yankee Stadium, on Wednesday, Aug. 5 at 7:05 p.m. ET. Wells has +500 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Wells is hitting for a .166 BA, .267 OBP and .287 SLG with a 26.6% strikeout rate and an 11.7% walk rate. His OPS is .554 and he has scored 23 runs. In 256 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 16 runs. In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0 for 2) against the Cardinals.

Andre Pallante makes the start for the Cardinals, his 22nd of the season. He is 11-6 with a 3.72 ERA and 86 strikeouts through 118 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Austin Wells

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