Austin Wells And Yankees Take On Cardinals On Aug. 4

Wells is hitting for a .167 BA, .269 OBP and .290 SLG with a 26.4% strikeout rate and an 11.8% walk rate. His OPS is .558 and he has scored 23 runs. In 254 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 16 runs. In his previous game, he notched a home run while going 2-for-4 against the Cardinals.

Hunter Dobbins (2-1 with a 3.74 ERA and 32 strikeouts in 33 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Cardinals, his fifth of the season.

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