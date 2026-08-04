FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore MLB

Explore NBA

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Austin Wells
New York Yankees

Austin Wells

New York Yankees • #28 C

Austin Wells And Yankees Take On Cardinals On Aug. 4

Austin Wells and his New York Yankees will face the St. Louis Cardinals at Yankee Stadium, on Tuesday, Aug. 4 at 7:05 p.m. ET. Wells has +470 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Wells is hitting for a .167 BA, .269 OBP and .290 SLG with a 26.4% strikeout rate and an 11.8% walk rate. His OPS is .558 and he has scored 23 runs. In 254 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 16 runs. In his previous game, he notched a home run while going 2-for-4 against the Cardinals.

Hunter Dobbins (2-1 with a 3.74 ERA and 32 strikeouts in 33 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Cardinals, his fifth of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Austin Wells

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

New York YankeesRecent New York Yankees Player News

View All New York Yankees Player News