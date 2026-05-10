Austin Wells And Yankees Square Off Against Brewers On May 10
Austin Wells and his New York Yankees will take on the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field, on Sunday, May 10 at 2:10 p.m. ET. Wells has +490 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.
What It Means
Wells is hitting for a .183 BA, .319 OBP and .290 SLG with a 22.1% strikeout rate and a 16.8% walk rate. His OPS is .609 and he has scored 10 runs. In 113 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in five runs. He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0 for 4) against the Brewers.
Logan Henderson (0-1) starts for the Brewers, his third of the season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.