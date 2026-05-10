Austin Wells And Yankees Square Off Against Brewers On May 10

Wells is hitting for a .183 BA, .319 OBP and .290 SLG with a 22.1% strikeout rate and a 16.8% walk rate. His OPS is .609 and he has scored 10 runs. In 113 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in five runs. He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0 for 4) against the Brewers.

Logan Henderson (0-1) starts for the Brewers, his third of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.