Austin Wells And Yankees Take On Braves On Aug. 7

Wells is hitting for a .169 BA, .268 OBP and .289 SLG with a 26.4% strikeout rate and an 11.6% walk rate. His OPS is .557 and he has scored 23 runs. In 258 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 16 runs. He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-2) against the Cardinals.

Tyler Mahle makes the start for the Braves, his 19th of the season. He is 3-9 with a 5.13 ERA and 89 strikeouts in 94 2/3 innings pitched.

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