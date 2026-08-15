Austin Wells And Yankees Play Blue Jays On Aug. 15

Wells is hitting for a .178 BA, .276 OBP and .303 SLG with a 25.7% strikeout rate and an 11.2% walk rate. His OPS is .579 and he has scored 25 runs. In 276 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 17 runs. In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0 for 2) against the Blue Jays.

Braydon Fisher (3-3) takes the mound for the Blue Jays in his eighth start of the season. He's put together a 3.54 ERA in 61 2/3 innings pitched, with 57 strikeouts.

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