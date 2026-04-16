Austin Wells And Yankees Play Angels On April 16
Austin Wells and his New York Yankees will take on the Los Angeles Angels at Yankee Stadium, on Thursday, April 16 at 1:35 p.m. ET. Wells has +390 odds to hit a home run as of Thursday morning.
What It Means
Wells is hitting for a .191 BA, .333 OBP and .277 SLG with a 21.1% strikeout rate and a 17.5% walk rate. His OPS is .610 and he has scored four runs. In 57 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in one runs. In his last game, he went 1 for 2 against the Angels.
The Angels have yet to named a starting pitcher.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.