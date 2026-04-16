FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Austin Wells
New York Yankees

Austin Wells

New York Yankees • #28 C

Austin Wells And Yankees Play Angels On April 16

Austin Wells and his New York Yankees will take on the Los Angeles Angels at Yankee Stadium, on Thursday, April 16 at 1:35 p.m. ET. Wells has +390 odds to hit a home run as of Thursday morning.

What It Means

Wells is hitting for a .191 BA, .333 OBP and .277 SLG with a 21.1% strikeout rate and a 17.5% walk rate. His OPS is .610 and he has scored four runs. In 57 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in one runs. In his last game, he went 1 for 2 against the Angels.

The Angels have yet to named a starting pitcher.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Austin Wells

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

New York YankeesRecent New York Yankees Player News

View All New York Yankees Player News