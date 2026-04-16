Austin Wells And Yankees Play Angels On April 16

Wells is hitting for a .191 BA, .333 OBP and .277 SLG with a 21.1% strikeout rate and a 17.5% walk rate. His OPS is .610 and he has scored four runs. In 57 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in one runs. In his last game, he went 1 for 2 against the Angels.

The Angels have yet to named a starting pitcher.

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