Austin Riley And Braves Square Off Against Royals On March 29
Austin Riley and the Atlanta Braves will face the Kansas City Royals at Truist Park, on Sunday, March 29 at 1:35 p.m. ET. Riley has +400 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.
What It Means
Riley had a .260 BA, .309 OBP and .428 SLG with a 28.6% strikeout rate and a 6% walk rate last season. His OPS was .737 and he scored 54 runs. In 447 plate appearances, he hit 16 home runs and drove in 54 runs. In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Royals.
Seth Lugo will start for the Royals, his first this season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.