Austin Riley And Braves Face Phillies On April 17

Riley is hitting for a .229 BA, .316 OBP and .329 SLG with a 17.7% strikeout rate and an 11.4% walk rate. His OPS is .645 and he has scored 10 runs. In 79 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in nine runs. Riley has recorded two steals on two attempts. In his last appearance, he racked up two extra-base hits (2 for 4 with a double, a home run and an RBI) against the Marlins.

Taijuan Walker (1-2) takes the mound for the Phillies in his fourth start of the season. He's put together a 7.36 ERA in 14 2/3 innings pitched, with 12 strikeouts.

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