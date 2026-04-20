Austin Riley And Braves Face Nationals On April 20

Riley is hitting for a .250 BA, .330 OBP and .405 SLG with a 20.2% strikeout rate and a 9.6% walk rate. His OPS is .735 and he has scored 12 runs. In 94 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 15 runs. Riley has recorded two steals on two attempts. He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Phillies.

Jake Irvin (1-2 with a 6.16 ERA and 21 strikeouts in 19 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Nationals, his fifth of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.