Austin Riley And Braves Play Marlins On April 15

Riley is hitting for a .212 BA, .307 OBP and .258 SLG with an 18.7% strikeout rate and a 12% walk rate. His OPS is .564 and he has scored nine runs. In 75 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in eight runs. Riley has recorded two steals on two attempts. In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0 for 4) against the Marlins.

Chris Paddack (0-2) makes the start for the Marlins, his third of the season.

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