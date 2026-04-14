Austin Riley And Braves Face Marlins On April 14

Riley is hitting for a .226 BA, .324 OBP and .274 SLG with a 19.7% strikeout rate and a 12.7% walk rate. His OPS is .598 and he has scored nine runs. In 71 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in eight runs. Riley has recorded two steals on two attempts. In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-5) against the Marlins.

Max Meyer (1-0) gets the starting nod for the Marlins in his fourth start of the season. He's put together a 3.68 ERA in 14 2/3 innings pitched, with 15 strikeouts.

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