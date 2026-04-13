Austin Riley And Braves Play Marlins On April 13

Riley is hitting for a .228 BA, .333 OBP and .281 SLG with a 21.2% strikeout rate and a 13.6% walk rate. His OPS is .614 and he has scored eight runs. In 66 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in six runs. Riley has recorded one steal on one attempt. He racked up two hits (going 2 for 5 with a double and two RBIs) in his last game against the Guardians.

Eury Perez gets the start for the Marlins, his fourth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 5.06 ERA and 18 strikeouts in 16 2/3 innings pitched.

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