Austin Riley And Braves Play Mariners On May 5

Riley is hitting for a .213 BA, .289 OBP and .368 SLG with a 25.7% strikeout rate and an 8.6% walk rate. His OPS is .657 and he has scored 19 runs. In 152 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 22 runs. Riley has recorded three steals on three attempts. In his previous game, he notched a home run while going 2-for-4 against the Mariners.

George Kirby (4-2 with a 3.00 ERA and 34 strikeouts in 45 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Mariners, his eighth of the season.

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