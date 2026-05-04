Austin Riley And Braves Take On Mariners On May 4

Riley is hitting for a .205 BA, .284 OBP and .341 SLG with a 26.4% strikeout rate and an 8.8% walk rate. His OPS is .625 and he has scored 18 runs. In 148 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 21 runs. Riley has recorded three steals on three attempts. He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-5) against the Rockies.

Logan Gilbert gets the start for the Mariners, his eighth of the season. He is 1-3 with a 4.03 ERA and 39 strikeouts in 38 2/3 innings pitched.

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