Austin Riley And Braves Take On Guardians On April 11

Riley is hitting for a .224 BA, .333 OBP and .265 SLG with a 21.1% strikeout rate and a 14% walk rate. His OPS is .599 and he has scored seven runs. In 57 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in four runs. Riley has recorded one steal on one attempt. He strung together two hits (going 2 for 4 with an RBI) in his most recent appearance against the Guardians.

Parker Messick (1-0) pitches for the Guardians to make his third start this season.

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