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Austin Riley
Atlanta Braves

Austin Riley

Atlanta Braves • #27 3B

Austin Riley And Braves Square Off Against Guardians On April 10

Austin Riley and the Atlanta Braves will face the Cleveland Guardians at Truist Park, on Friday, April 10 at 7:15 p.m. ET. Riley has +350 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Riley is hitting for a .200 BA, .308 OBP and .244 SLG with a 23.1% strikeout rate and a 13.5% walk rate. His OPS is .552 and he has scored six runs. In 52 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in three runs. Riley has recorded one steal on one attempt. He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-3) against the Angels.

Slade Cecconi (0-1) takes the mound for the Guardians to make his third start this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Austin Riley

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