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Austin Riley
Atlanta Braves

Austin Riley

Atlanta Braves • #27 3B

Austin Riley And Braves Square Off Against Diamondbacks On April 5

Austin Riley and his Atlanta Braves will face the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field, on Sunday, April 5 at 4:10 p.m. ET. Riley has +360 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Riley is hitting for a .188 BA, .278 OBP and .219 SLG with a 25% strikeout rate and an 11.1% walk rate. His OPS is .497 and he has scored two runs. In 36 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in two runs. He had a hitless performance in his last game (0 for 4) against the Diamondbacks.

The Diamondbacks are sending Brandon Pfaadt (0-0) out for his second start of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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