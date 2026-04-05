Austin Riley And Braves Square Off Against Diamondbacks On April 5

Riley is hitting for a .188 BA, .278 OBP and .219 SLG with a 25% strikeout rate and an 11.1% walk rate. His OPS is .497 and he has scored two runs. In 36 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in two runs. He had a hitless performance in his last game (0 for 4) against the Diamondbacks.

The Diamondbacks are sending Brandon Pfaadt (0-0) out for his second start of the season.

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