Austin Riley And Braves Face Diamondbacks On April 4

Riley is hitting for a .214 BA, .313 OBP and .250 SLG with a 21.9% strikeout rate and a 12.5% walk rate. His OPS is .563 and he has scored two runs. In 32 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in two runs. In his last game he had a hitless performance (0 for 4) against the Diamondbacks.

Mike Soroka (1-0) starts for the Diamondbacks, his second of the season.

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