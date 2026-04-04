Austin Riley And Braves Face Diamondbacks On April 4
Austin Riley and the Atlanta Braves will face the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field, on Saturday, April 4 at 7:15 p.m. ET. Riley has +400 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday afternoon.
What It Means
Riley is hitting for a .214 BA, .313 OBP and .250 SLG with a 21.9% strikeout rate and a 12.5% walk rate. His OPS is .563 and he has scored two runs. In 32 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in two runs. In his last game he had a hitless performance (0 for 4) against the Diamondbacks.
Mike Soroka (1-0) starts for the Diamondbacks, his second of the season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.