Austin Riley And Braves Take On Diamondbacks On April 2

Riley is hitting for a .238 BA, .333 OBP and .238 SLG with a 20.8% strikeout rate and a 12.5% walk rate. His OPS is .571 and he has scored one run. In 24 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in no runs. In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Athletics.

Ryne Nelson (0-0) makes the start for the Diamondbacks, his second of the season.

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