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Austin Riley
Atlanta Braves

Austin Riley

Atlanta Braves • #27 3B

Austin Riley And Braves Take On Diamondbacks On April 2

Austin Riley and his Atlanta Braves will face the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field, on Thursday, April 2 at 9:40 p.m. ET. Riley has +390 odds to hit a home run as of Thursday afternoon.

What It Means

Riley is hitting for a .238 BA, .333 OBP and .238 SLG with a 20.8% strikeout rate and a 12.5% walk rate. His OPS is .571 and he has scored one run. In 24 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in no runs. In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Athletics.

Ryne Nelson (0-0) makes the start for the Diamondbacks, his second of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Austin Riley

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