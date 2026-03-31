Austin Riley And Braves Take On Athletics On March 31

Riley had a .260 BA, .309 OBP and .428 SLG with a 28.6% strikeout rate and a 6% walk rate last season. His OPS was .737 and he scored 54 runs. In 447 plate appearances, he hit 16 home runs and drove in 54 runs. He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0 for 4) against the Athletics.

Aaron Civale starts for the first time this season for the Athletics.

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