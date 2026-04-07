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Austin Riley
Atlanta Braves

Austin Riley

Atlanta Braves • #27 3B

Austin Riley And Braves Play Angels On April 7

Austin Riley and the Atlanta Braves will square off against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium, on Tuesday, April 7 at 9:38 p.m. ET. Riley has +400 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Riley is hitting for a .162 BA, .262 OBP and .189 SLG with a 23.8% strikeout rate and an 11.9% walk rate. His OPS is .451 and he has scored two runs. In 42 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in two runs. He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0 for 3) against the Angels.

Yusei Kikuchi (0-1) takes the mound for the Angels to make his third start this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Austin Riley

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