Austin Riley And Braves Play Angels On April 7

Riley is hitting for a .162 BA, .262 OBP and .189 SLG with a 23.8% strikeout rate and an 11.9% walk rate. His OPS is .451 and he has scored two runs. In 42 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in two runs. He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0 for 3) against the Angels.

Yusei Kikuchi (0-1) takes the mound for the Angels to make his third start this season.

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