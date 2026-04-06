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Austin Riley
Atlanta Braves

Austin Riley

Atlanta Braves • #27 3B

Austin Riley And Braves Play Angels On April 6

Austin Riley and the Atlanta Braves will face the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium, on Monday, April 6 at 9:38 p.m. ET. Riley has +480 odds to hit a home run as of Monday evening.

What It Means

Riley is hitting for a .176 BA, .263 OBP and .206 SLG with a 23.7% strikeout rate and a 10.5% walk rate. His OPS is .469 and he has scored two runs. In 38 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in two runs. In his last game he had a hitless performance (0 for 2) against the Diamondbacks.

Jose Soriano (2-0) makes the start for the Angels, his third of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Austin Riley

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