Austin Riley And Braves Play Angels On April 6

Riley is hitting for a .176 BA, .263 OBP and .206 SLG with a 23.7% strikeout rate and a 10.5% walk rate. His OPS is .469 and he has scored two runs. In 38 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in two runs. In his last game he had a hitless performance (0 for 2) against the Diamondbacks.

Jose Soriano (2-0) makes the start for the Angels, his third of the season.

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