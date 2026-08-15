Austin Hays And Padres Square Off Against Guardians On Aug. 15

Hays is hitting for a .250 BA, .264 OBP and .385 SLG with a 26.4% strikeout rate and a 1.9% walk rate. His OPS is .649 and he has scored six runs. In 53 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in 10 runs. In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0 for 3) against the Brewers.

Joey Cantillo makes the start for the Guardians, his 26th of the season. He is 8-7 with a 3.91 ERA and 132 strikeouts in 119 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.