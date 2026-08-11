Austin Hays And Padres Take On Brewers On Aug. 11

Hays is hitting for a .250 BA, .267 OBP and .409 SLG with a 28.9% strikeout rate and a 2.2% walk rate. His OPS is .676 and he has scored four runs. In 45 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in nine runs. In his most recent appearance, he reached base in his only plate appearance against the Astros.

Kyle Harrison (9-2 with a 2.84 ERA and 111 strikeouts in 88 2/3 innings pitched) tries for his 10th victory when he gets the start for the Brewers, his 19th of the season.

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