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Anthony Kay
Chicago White Sox

Anthony Kay

Chicago White Sox • #18 SP

Anthony Kay And White Sox Take On Tigers On Aug. 15

Anthony Kay will get the start for his Chicago White Sox against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park, on Saturday, Aug. 15 at 1:10 p.m. ET. Kay has +112 odds to total over 4.5 strikeouts as of Saturday morning.

What It Means

Kay is 9-5 with a 4.03 ERA and 94 strikeouts in 116 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came in relief on Saturday when he threw six innings against the Cleveland Guardians, surrendering two earned runs while giving up six hits.

The Tigers are averaging 4.6 runs per game this season, with 2.9 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Anthony Kay

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