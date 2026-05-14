Anthony Kay And White Sox Play Royals On May 14

Kay is 2-1 with a 4.89 ERA and 25 strikeouts in 35 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out was out of the bullpen on Saturday when he tossed five innings against the Seattle Mariners, surrendering no earned runs while giving up three hits.

The Royals are averaging 4.2 runs per game this season, with 2.8 extra base hits and 1.0 home run per game.

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