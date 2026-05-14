FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore Preakness Stakes

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Anthony Kay
Chicago White Sox

Anthony Kay

Chicago White Sox • #18 SP

Anthony Kay And White Sox Play Royals On May 14

Anthony Kay will get the start for the Chicago White Sox against the Kansas City Royals at Rate Field, on Thursday, May 14 at 7:40 p.m. ET. Kay has +104 odds to total over 3.5 strikeouts as of Thursday afternoon.

What It Means

Kay is 2-1 with a 4.89 ERA and 25 strikeouts in 35 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out was out of the bullpen on Saturday when he tossed five innings against the Seattle Mariners, surrendering no earned runs while giving up three hits.

The Royals are averaging 4.2 runs per game this season, with 2.8 extra base hits and 1.0 home run per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Anthony Kay

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Chicago White SoxRecent Chicago White Sox Player News

View All Chicago White Sox Player News