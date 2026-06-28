Anthony Kay And White Sox Take On Royals On June 28
Anthony Kay will get the start for the Chicago White Sox against the Kansas City Royals at Rate Field, on Sunday, June 28 at 2:10 p.m. ET. Kay has -114 odds to record over 4.5 strikeouts as of Sunday morning.
What It Means
Kay is 6-2 with a 4.24 ERA and 63 strikeouts in 76 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came in relief on Monday when he tossed six scoreless innings against the Cleveland Guardians while giving up three hits.
The Royals are averaging 4.2 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.9 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.