Anthony Kay And White Sox Take On Royals On June 28

Kay is 6-2 with a 4.24 ERA and 63 strikeouts in 76 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came in relief on Monday when he tossed six scoreless innings against the Cleveland Guardians while giving up three hits.

The Royals are averaging 4.2 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.9 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

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