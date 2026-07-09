Anthony Kay And White Sox Take On Red Sox On July 9

Kay is 6-3 with a 4.39 ERA and 67 strikeouts in 84 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was out of the bullpen on Friday when he tossed four innings against the Cleveland Guardians, surrendering one earned run while allowing only one hit.

The Red Sox are averaging 4.1 runs per game this season, collecting 2.8 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

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