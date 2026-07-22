Anthony Kay And White Sox Square Off Against Rangers On July 22
Anthony Kay will get the start for the Chicago White Sox against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field, on Wednesday, July 22 at 8:05 p.m. ET. Kay has +106 odds to record over 4.5 strikeouts as of Wednesday afternoon.
What It Means
Kay is 6-4 with a 4.34 ERA and 76 strikeouts in 93 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was out of the bullpen on Friday when he threw four innings against the Toronto Blue Jays, surrendering two earned runs while allowing two hits.
The Rangers are averaging 4.2 runs per game this season, collecting 2.8 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.