Anthony Kay And White Sox Square Off Against Rangers On July 22

Kay is 6-4 with a 4.34 ERA and 76 strikeouts in 93 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was out of the bullpen on Friday when he threw four innings against the Toronto Blue Jays, surrendering two earned runs while allowing two hits.

The Rangers are averaging 4.2 runs per game this season, collecting 2.8 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

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