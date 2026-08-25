Anthony Kay And White Sox Face Rangers On Aug. 25

Kay is 9-6 with a 4.03 ERA and 104 strikeouts in 127 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came out of the bullpen on Thursday when he threw six innings against the Atlanta Braves, surrendering two earned runs while giving up five hits.

The Rangers are averaging 4 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.7 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.