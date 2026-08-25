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Anthony Kay
Chicago White Sox

Anthony Kay

Chicago White Sox • #18 SP

Anthony Kay And White Sox Face Rangers On Aug. 25

Anthony Kay will get the start for the Chicago White Sox against the Texas Rangers at Rate Field, on Tuesday, Aug. 25 at 7:40 p.m. ET. Kay has -120 odds to record over 4.5 strikeouts as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Kay is 9-6 with a 4.03 ERA and 104 strikeouts in 127 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came out of the bullpen on Thursday when he threw six innings against the Atlanta Braves, surrendering two earned runs while giving up five hits.

The Rangers are averaging 4 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.7 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Anthony Kay

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