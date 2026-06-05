Anthony Kay And White Sox Play Phillies On June 5
Anthony Kay will get the start for the Chicago White Sox against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park, on Friday, June 5 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Kay has +108 odds to total over 4.5 strikeouts as of Friday afternoon.
What It Means
Kay is 5-1 with a 3.77 ERA and 42 strikeouts in 57 1/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was in relief on Saturday when he tossed five innings against the Detroit Tigers, surrendering one earned run while giving up six hits.
The Phillies are averaging 3.9 runs per game this season, with 2.6 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.