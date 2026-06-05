Anthony Kay And White Sox Play Phillies On June 5

Kay is 5-1 with a 3.77 ERA and 42 strikeouts in 57 1/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was in relief on Saturday when he tossed five innings against the Detroit Tigers, surrendering one earned run while giving up six hits.

The Phillies are averaging 3.9 runs per game this season, with 2.6 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.